WBTV Speak Out: Hire Local DNC

When Charlotte was working so hard to woo Democratic National Committee leaders, it was with the understanding that the city would benefit abundantly.

We were told we would need to raise millions to become the DNC Convention's host, but we would be repaid with opportunity.

Officials said that opportunity would include a big boost to our local businesses.

But now, a DNCC issue may block the way.

The Committee will need to hire contractors for all kinds of needs as it prepares for the event next summer, and it says it wants to give preference to local bidders.

However, the Committee also says it must maximize union labor.

Add up the sum of those parts…you get "local union labor."

And if that sounds like an oxymoron, that's because, largely, it is.

There are just not a whole lot of union workers in Charlotte.

We're a right-to-work state.

And the DNCC knew that when they picked us.

So, now Convention leaders have a decision to make.

What is more important?

Placating the union groups that are angry with it for picking Charlotte in the first place, or doing right by the city they chose as their host?

We say "Hire local."

It should simply be part of the deal.

