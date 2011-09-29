Halloween Events - | WBTV Charlotte

Halloween Events

Here is a listing of area Halloween events.  Don't see something that should be listed?  Please click HERE to submit a new event!  
 

Bonfire Bash & Spooky Stroll
Date:                 Saturday, October 29th
Hours:               7pm to 9pm
Admission:         $15
Venue:              Grandfather Mountain
Location:           US Highway 221, Linville
Phone:              828.733.8715
Web:                 http://www.grandfather.com


Brendon Walsh @ The Mill:  Costume Party Comedy Night!
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Times:                8pm to 11pm
Admission:         $13 to $15
Venue:               The Mill
Address:             3306A N. Davidson Street, Charlotte
Phone:                704.331.9898
Web:                  http://www.degenerateclt.org/


Candy Crawl
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Hours:                4pm to 5pm
Admission:          Free
Location:            Downtown Hickory
Phone:               828.322.1121
Web:                  http://www.downtownhickory.com


Carolina History & Haunts "Beyond the Grave"
Dates:                Saturdays
Times:                6pm & 8pm
Admission:         $13 to $15; Group Discounts Available
Venue:               Hearst Tower Plaza
Address:             214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte
Phone:                704.699.7959
Web:                  http://carolinahistoryandhaunts.com/


Children's Halloween Celebration
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Hours:                8am to 1pm
Admission:          Free
Venue:               Ashe County Farmer's Market
Location:            Backstreet, Downtown West Jefferson, NC
Web:                  http://www.ashefarmersmarket.com/


Crash Cadillac – Halloween Weekend
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Time:                  8pm
Venue:               Carriage House
Address:             1100 N. Main Street in Lancaster
Phone:                803.286.6441


Creepy Crawly Celebration
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Time:                  6pm
Admission:         Free
Venue:               Reedy Creek Park
Address:            2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte
Phone:               704.598.8857
Web:                  http://charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/ParkandRec/Pages/default.aspx


Day of the Dead Festival of Souls
Date:                  Sunday, October 30th
Time:                  Noon
Admission:          Free
Venue:                Levine Museum of the New South
Address:             200 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone:                704.333.1887
Web:                   http://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/


Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Dates:                 Now - November 6th
Times:                  8pm Thursday-Saturday; 2:30pm on Sunday
Admission:           $22 to $28
Venue:                 Carolina Actors Studio Theatre
Address:               2424 N. Davidson St., Charlotte
Phone:                 704.455.8542
Web:                    http://www.nccast.com/


The Duke Mansion's Halloween Costume Party & Haunted Mansion
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Time:                   6:30pm
Admission:          $125 per Person
Venue:                The Duke Mansion
Address:             400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte
Phone:                704.714.4445
Web:                   http://www.dukemansion.com/ 


Exposed Music Festival – Halloween Edition!
Date:                  Monday, October 31st
Hours:                6pm to Midnight
Admission:         TBA
Venue:               Tremont Music Hall
Address:             400 W. Tremont Avenue, Charlotte
Phone:                704.343.9494
Web:                  http://www.tremontmusichall.com/main.html


Family Day for Halloween
Date:                  Sunday, October 30th
Time:                   Noon
Admission:          $30
Venue:                Ciel Gallery
Address:             1519 Camden Road, Charlotte
Phone:                704.577.1254
Web:                  http://cielcharlotte.com/artwork/2163929_Halloween_Family_Day_Sunday_October_30.html


Firelight Fright Taletelling Festival
Date:                 Saturday, October 29th
Time:                 6pm
Admission:         Free
Venue:               Fewell Park
Address:            1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill
Phone:               803.329.5645
Web:                 http://www.cityofrockhill.com/dynSubPage.aspx?deptID=13&pLinkID=0


Ghost Train
Dates:                Now – October 29th (Friday & Saturday Evenings)
Time:                  Gates Open at 7:30pm
Admission:         $28
Venue:               Tweetsie Railroad
Address:             300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Phone:                1.800.526.5740
Web:                  http://www.tweetsie-railroad.com/


Ghost Walk
Dates:                October 28th & 29th
Time:                  7pm
Admission:          $8
Venue:                Historic Latta Plantation
Address:             5225 Sample Road, Huntersville
Phone:               704.875.2312
Web:                  http://www.lattaplantation.org


Gravedigger's Ball 2011
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Hours:                6pm to 11pm
Admission:         $15 to $60
Venue:               Dixie's Tavern – Parking Lot
Address:             301 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone:                704.374.1700
Web:                  http://www.facebook.com/GravediggersBall


Great Pumpkin Halloween Parade
Date:                  Monday, October 31st
Time:                  10am
Admission:          Free
Parade Start:      City Hall Plaza, Kings Mountain
Phone:                704.473.8727
Web:                   http://www.cityofkm.com


Grover Pumpkin Festival
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Hours:                Noon to 8pm
Admission:         Free
Location:            Main Street, Grover
Phone:                704.300.2895
Web:                  http://www.facebook.com/groverpumpkinfestival


Halloween Carnival
Date:                 Monday, October 31st
Time:                 5pm
Admission:         Free
Venue:              Davidson County Fairgrounds
Address:           400 Greensboro Street Extension, Lexington
Phone:              336.956.9901


Halloween Daze & Spooky Knights!
Date:                   Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th
Hours:                 10am to 5:30pm
Admission:           Kids 12 & Under Free; Adults Pay Regular Admission
Venue:                The Carolina Renaissance Festival
Address:             16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville     
Phone:                704.896.5544 or 1.877.896.5544
Web:                  http://www.royalfaires.com/carolina/index.php?


The Haunted Mill
Dates:                Now - October 31st
Hours:                4pm-to 11pm (Friday); 1pm-11pm (Saturdays) & 1pm-9pm (Sundays)
Admission:          $15 to $19
Venue:                The Haunted Mill
Address:             6325 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont
Phone:                704.829.MILL (6455)
Web:                   http://www.thehauntedmillnc.com/index.php  


Hogjaw:  Halloween Weekend
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Time:                  8pm
Venue:               Uncle Buck's All American Pub & Grill
Address:            117 E. Innes Street, Salisbury
Phone:                704.633.3750
Web:                  http://www.facebook.com/unclebucksgrub#!/unclebucksgrub?sk=wall


14th Annual Holy Ghost Hayride
Dates:                October 28th & 29th
Hours:                7pm to 10pm
Admission:         $5; Group Rates Available
Venue:               Crossroads Baptist
Address:             3300 Rocky River Road North, Monroe
Phone:                704.221.2785
Web:                  http://www.holyghosthayride.org/


It's the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event
Dates:                October 28th & 31st
Times:                 5pm to 8pm
Admission:          Free
Venue:                Bass Pro Shops
Address:             8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord
Phone:                704.979.2200
Web:                   http://www.basspro.com/


Midnight Monster Bash | Car Show
Date:                   Saturday, October 29th
Time:                   7pm
Admission:           Free for Spectators
Venue:                 Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley
Phone:                 704.915.0449               


Midway Wicked Woods
Dates:                Now - October 31st
Times:                8pm to 10pm:  October 26th & 27th
Times:                8pm to 11:30pm:  October 21st, 22nd, 28th – 31st.
Admission:         $9 to $18
Venue:               Statesville East KOA
Address:             114 Midway Drive, Statesville
Phone:                704.546.7615
Web:                  http://www.midwaywickedwoods.com/


Nightmare on Morehead
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Hours:                8pm to 2pm
Admission:          $5 to $10
Venue:               Dilworth Neighborhood Grill
Address:            911 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte
Phone:               704.609.2929 


NC Friday Factory
Dates:                Now - October 31st
Time:                  7:30pm
Admission:          $13
Venue:               NC Music Factory
Address:            935 N. Graham Street, Charlotte
Phone:               704.829.6455
Web:                  http://www.ncfrightfactory.com/index.html
***  Coming October 29th ~ Music, Monsters & Mayhem!


Night of the Living Arts ~ A Creepy Crawl Downtown
Date:                 Friday, October 28th
Time:                 5pm to 10pm
Admission:         Free
Start Location:   Springs House
Address:            201 W. Gay Street, Lancaster
Phone:               803.285.7451
Web:                  http://www.lccarts.net/id21.html


Nojo Slim – Halloween Bash
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Time:                  9:30pm
Venue:               Carolina Tavern
Address:             114 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville
Phone:                704.872.8075
Web:                  http://www.facebook.com/pages/Carolina-Tavern/217756441570832


Not So Spooky Halloween Carnival
Date:                 Saturday, October 29th
Hours:               11am to 2pm
Admission:         Free
Venue:               Stumptown Park
Address:            120 S. Trade Street, Matthews
Phone:               704.847.4411
Web:                  http://matthewsnc.com/Departments/ParksRecreation.aspx 


Old Slaugher House Haunted Trail
Dates:                October 28th & 29th
Hours:                7pm to 11pm
Admission:          $10
Location:             2457 Industrial Park Rd., Lincolnton
Phone:                704.530.4059
Web:                   http://hslcnc.org/


Pinnacle – ‘80s Throwback Halloween Bash
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Time:                  8pm
Venue:               Carolina Bistro
Address:             9789 Charlotte Highway, Suite 1100, Ft. Mill
Phone:                803.802.3915


The QC Young Active Professionals Inaugural Halloween Party
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Time:                  9pm
Admission:         $10
Venue:               Jackalope Jack's
Address:            1936 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone:               704.918.0212
Web:                  http://www.qcyaps.com


Riders' Roost Annual Halloween Bash
Date:                  Friday, October 28th
Hours:                All Day
Venue:               Riders' Roost
Location:            100 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, NC
Phone:                336.973.8405
Web:                  http://ridersroost.com/


The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Date:                  Saturday, October 29th
Time:                  Midnight
Admission:         $10
Venue:               Jeffers Theater
Address:            30 3rd St. NW, Hickory
Phone:               828.328.2283
Web:                  http://hct.org/


Scarefair Trail of Terror
Dates:               Now - October 31st
Time:                 7pm
Admission:         $6 to $13
Venue:               Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds
Address:            Highway 70, Newton
Phone:               828.446.8900
Web:                  http://www.scarefairnc.com/


Scarowinds Halloween Haunt
Dates:                Now – October 30th
Times:                7pm to Midnight
Time:                 7pm to 1am:  October 29th
Admission:         Starts at $29.99
Venue:               Carowinds
Address:             14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte
Phone:                704.588.2600
Web:                  http://www.carowinds.com/scarowinds/


Trick-or-Treating at Concord Mills
Date:                 Monday, October 31st
Hours:               6pm to 8pm
Admission:         Free
Venue:              Concord Mills
Address:           8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord
Phone:              704.979.3000
Web:                 http://www.facebook.com/ConcordMills

 

 

 

 

 

