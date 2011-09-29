Here is a listing of area Halloween events. Don't see something that should be listed? Please click HERE to submit a new event!
Bonfire Bash & Spooky Stroll
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Hours: 7pm to 9pm
Admission: $15
Venue: Grandfather Mountain
Location: US Highway 221, Linville
Phone: 828.733.8715
Web: http://www.grandfather.com
Brendon Walsh @ The Mill: Costume Party Comedy Night!
Date: Friday, October 28th
Times: 8pm to 11pm
Admission: $13 to $15
Venue: The Mill
Address: 3306A N. Davidson Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.331.9898
Web: http://www.degenerateclt.org/
Candy Crawl
Date: Friday, October 28th
Hours: 4pm to 5pm
Admission: Free
Location: Downtown Hickory
Phone: 828.322.1121
Web: http://www.downtownhickory.com
Carolina History & Haunts "Beyond the Grave"
Dates: Saturdays
Times: 6pm & 8pm
Admission: $13 to $15; Group Discounts Available
Venue: Hearst Tower Plaza
Address: 214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.699.7959
Web: http://carolinahistoryandhaunts.com/
Children's Halloween Celebration
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Hours: 8am to 1pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Ashe County Farmer's Market
Location: Backstreet, Downtown West Jefferson, NC
Web: http://www.ashefarmersmarket.com/
Crash Cadillac – Halloween Weekend
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 8pm
Venue: Carriage House
Address: 1100 N. Main Street in Lancaster
Phone: 803.286.6441
Creepy Crawly Celebration
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 6pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Reedy Creek Park
Address: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte
Phone: 704.598.8857
Web: http://charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/ParkandRec/Pages/default.aspx
Day of the Dead Festival of Souls
Date: Sunday, October 30th
Time: Noon
Admission: Free
Venue: Levine Museum of the New South
Address: 200 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.333.1887
Web: http://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde
Dates: Now - November 6th
Times: 8pm Thursday-Saturday; 2:30pm on Sunday
Admission: $22 to $28
Venue: Carolina Actors Studio Theatre
Address: 2424 N. Davidson St., Charlotte
Phone: 704.455.8542
Web: http://www.nccast.com/
The Duke Mansion's Halloween Costume Party & Haunted Mansion
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 6:30pm
Admission: $125 per Person
Venue: The Duke Mansion
Address: 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte
Phone: 704.714.4445
Web: http://www.dukemansion.com/
Exposed Music Festival – Halloween Edition!
Date: Monday, October 31st
Hours: 6pm to Midnight
Admission: TBA
Venue: Tremont Music Hall
Address: 400 W. Tremont Avenue, Charlotte
Phone: 704.343.9494
Web: http://www.tremontmusichall.com/main.html
Family Day for Halloween
Date: Sunday, October 30th
Time: Noon
Admission: $30
Venue: Ciel Gallery
Address: 1519 Camden Road, Charlotte
Phone: 704.577.1254
Web: http://cielcharlotte.com/artwork/2163929_Halloween_Family_Day_Sunday_October_30.html
Firelight Fright Taletelling Festival
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 6pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Fewell Park
Address: 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill
Phone: 803.329.5645
Web: http://www.cityofrockhill.com/dynSubPage.aspx?deptID=13&pLinkID=0
Ghost Train
Dates: Now – October 29th (Friday & Saturday Evenings)
Time: Gates Open at 7:30pm
Admission: $28
Venue: Tweetsie Railroad
Address: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock
Phone: 1.800.526.5740
Web: http://www.tweetsie-railroad.com/
Ghost Walk
Dates: October 28th & 29th
Time: 7pm
Admission: $8
Venue: Historic Latta Plantation
Address: 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville
Phone: 704.875.2312
Web: http://www.lattaplantation.org
Gravedigger's Ball 2011
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Hours: 6pm to 11pm
Admission: $15 to $60
Venue: Dixie's Tavern – Parking Lot
Address: 301 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.374.1700
Web: http://www.facebook.com/GravediggersBall
Great Pumpkin Halloween Parade
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 10am
Admission: Free
Parade Start: City Hall Plaza, Kings Mountain
Phone: 704.473.8727
Web: http://www.cityofkm.com
Grover Pumpkin Festival
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Hours: Noon to 8pm
Admission: Free
Location: Main Street, Grover
Phone: 704.300.2895
Web: http://www.facebook.com/groverpumpkinfestival
Halloween Carnival
Date: Monday, October 31st
Time: 5pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Davidson County Fairgrounds
Address: 400 Greensboro Street Extension, Lexington
Phone: 336.956.9901
Halloween Daze & Spooky Knights!
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th
Hours: 10am to 5:30pm
Admission: Kids 12 & Under Free; Adults Pay Regular Admission
Venue: The Carolina Renaissance Festival
Address: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville
Phone: 704.896.5544 or 1.877.896.5544
Web: http://www.royalfaires.com/carolina/index.php?
The Haunted Mill
Dates: Now - October 31st
Hours: 4pm-to 11pm (Friday); 1pm-11pm (Saturdays) & 1pm-9pm (Sundays)
Admission: $15 to $19
Venue: The Haunted Mill
Address: 6325 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont
Phone: 704.829.MILL (6455)
Web: http://www.thehauntedmillnc.com/index.php
Hogjaw: Halloween Weekend
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 8pm
Venue: Uncle Buck's All American Pub & Grill
Address: 117 E. Innes Street, Salisbury
Phone: 704.633.3750
Web: http://www.facebook.com/unclebucksgrub#!/unclebucksgrub?sk=wall
14th Annual Holy Ghost Hayride
Dates: October 28th & 29th
Hours: 7pm to 10pm
Admission: $5; Group Rates Available
Venue: Crossroads Baptist
Address: 3300 Rocky River Road North, Monroe
Phone: 704.221.2785
Web: http://www.holyghosthayride.org/
It's the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event
Dates: October 28th & 31st
Times: 5pm to 8pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Bass Pro Shops
Address: 8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord
Phone: 704.979.2200
Web: http://www.basspro.com/
Midnight Monster Bash | Car Show
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 7pm
Admission: Free for Spectators
Venue: Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley
Phone: 704.915.0449
Midway Wicked Woods
Dates: Now - October 31st
Times: 8pm to 10pm: October 26th & 27th.
Times: 8pm to 11:30pm: October 21st, 22nd, 28th – 31st.
Admission: $9 to $18
Venue: Statesville East KOA
Address: 114 Midway Drive, Statesville
Phone: 704.546.7615
Web: http://www.midwaywickedwoods.com/
Nightmare on Morehead
Date: Friday, October 28th
Hours: 8pm to 2pm
Admission: $5 to $10
Venue: Dilworth Neighborhood Grill
Address: 911 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.609.2929
NC Friday Factory
Dates: Now - October 31st
Time: 7:30pm
Admission: $13
Venue: NC Music Factory
Address: 935 N. Graham Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.829.6455
Web: http://www.ncfrightfactory.com/index.html
*** Coming October 29th ~ Music, Monsters & Mayhem!
Night of the Living Arts ~ A Creepy Crawl Downtown
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 5pm to 10pm
Admission: Free
Start Location: Springs House
Address: 201 W. Gay Street, Lancaster
Phone: 803.285.7451
Web: http://www.lccarts.net/id21.html
Nojo Slim – Halloween Bash
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 9:30pm
Venue: Carolina Tavern
Address: 114 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville
Phone: 704.872.8075
Web: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Carolina-Tavern/217756441570832
Not So Spooky Halloween Carnival
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Hours: 11am to 2pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Stumptown Park
Address: 120 S. Trade Street, Matthews
Phone: 704.847.4411
Web: http://matthewsnc.com/Departments/ParksRecreation.aspx
Old Slaugher House Haunted Trail
Dates: October 28th & 29th
Hours: 7pm to 11pm
Admission: $10
Location: 2457 Industrial Park Rd., Lincolnton
Phone: 704.530.4059
Web: http://hslcnc.org/
Pinnacle – ‘80s Throwback Halloween Bash
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 8pm
Venue: Carolina Bistro
Address: 9789 Charlotte Highway, Suite 1100, Ft. Mill
Phone: 803.802.3915
The QC Young Active Professionals Inaugural Halloween Party
Date: Friday, October 28th
Time: 9pm
Admission: $10
Venue: Jackalope Jack's
Address: 1936 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte
Phone: 704.918.0212
Web: http://www.qcyaps.com
Riders' Roost Annual Halloween Bash
Date: Friday, October 28th
Hours: All Day
Venue: Riders' Roost
Location: 100 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, NC
Phone: 336.973.8405
Web: http://ridersroost.com/
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: Midnight
Admission: $10
Venue: Jeffers Theater
Address: 30 3rd St. NW, Hickory
Phone: 828.328.2283
Web: http://hct.org/
Scarefair Trail of Terror
Dates: Now - October 31st
Time: 7pm
Admission: $6 to $13
Venue: Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds
Address: Highway 70, Newton
Phone: 828.446.8900
Web: http://www.scarefairnc.com/
Scarowinds Halloween Haunt
Dates: Now – October 30th
Times: 7pm to Midnight
Time: 7pm to 1am: October 29th
Admission: Starts at $29.99
Venue: Carowinds
Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte
Phone: 704.588.2600
Web: http://www.carowinds.com/scarowinds/
Trick-or-Treating at Concord Mills
Date: Monday, October 31st
Hours: 6pm to 8pm
Admission: Free
Venue: Concord Mills
Address: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord
Phone: 704.979.3000
Web: http://www.facebook.com/ConcordMills