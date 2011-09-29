Here is a listing of area Halloween events. Don't see something that should be listed? Please click HERE to submit a new event!



Bonfire Bash & Spooky Stroll

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Hours: 7pm to 9pm

Admission: $15

Venue: Grandfather Mountain

Location: US Highway 221, Linville

Phone: 828.733.8715

Web: http://www.grandfather.com



Brendon Walsh @ The Mill: Costume Party Comedy Night!

Date: Friday, October 28th

Times: 8pm to 11pm

Admission: $13 to $15

Venue: The Mill

Address: 3306A N. Davidson Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.331.9898

Web: http://www.degenerateclt.org/





Candy Crawl

Date: Friday, October 28th

Hours: 4pm to 5pm

Admission: Free

Location: Downtown Hickory

Phone: 828.322.1121

Web: http://www.downtownhickory.com



Carolina History & Haunts "Beyond the Grave"

Dates: Saturdays

Times: 6pm & 8pm

Admission: $13 to $15; Group Discounts Available

Venue: Hearst Tower Plaza

Address: 214 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.699.7959

Web: http://carolinahistoryandhaunts.com/





Children's Halloween Celebration

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Hours: 8am to 1pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Ashe County Farmer's Market

Location: Backstreet, Downtown West Jefferson, NC

Web: http://www.ashefarmersmarket.com/



Crash Cadillac – Halloween Weekend

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 8pm

Venue: Carriage House

Address: 1100 N. Main Street in Lancaster

Phone: 803.286.6441





Creepy Crawly Celebration

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 6pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Reedy Creek Park

Address: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte

Phone: 704.598.8857

Web: http://charmeck.org/mecklenburg/county/ParkandRec/Pages/default.aspx



Day of the Dead Festival of Souls

Date: Sunday, October 30th

Time: Noon

Admission: Free

Venue: Levine Museum of the New South

Address: 200 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.333.1887

Web: http://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/





Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

Dates: Now - November 6th

Times: 8pm Thursday-Saturday; 2:30pm on Sunday

Admission: $22 to $28

Venue: Carolina Actors Studio Theatre

Address: 2424 N. Davidson St., Charlotte

Phone: 704.455.8542

Web: http://www.nccast.com/





The Duke Mansion's Halloween Costume Party & Haunted Mansion

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 6:30pm

Admission: $125 per Person

Venue: The Duke Mansion

Address: 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte

Phone: 704.714.4445

Web: http://www.dukemansion.com/





Exposed Music Festival – Halloween Edition!

Date: Monday, October 31st

Hours: 6pm to Midnight

Admission: TBA

Venue: Tremont Music Hall

Address: 400 W. Tremont Avenue, Charlotte

Phone: 704.343.9494

Web: http://www.tremontmusichall.com/main.html



Family Day for Halloween

Date: Sunday, October 30th

Time: Noon

Admission: $30

Venue: Ciel Gallery

Address: 1519 Camden Road, Charlotte

Phone: 704.577.1254

Web: http://cielcharlotte.com/artwork/2163929_Halloween_Family_Day_Sunday_October_30.html





Firelight Fright Taletelling Festival

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 6pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Fewell Park

Address: 1204 Alexander Road, Rock Hill

Phone: 803.329.5645

Web: http://www.cityofrockhill.com/dynSubPage.aspx?deptID=13&pLinkID=0







Ghost Train

Dates: Now – October 29th (Friday & Saturday Evenings)

Time: Gates Open at 7:30pm

Admission: $28

Venue: Tweetsie Railroad

Address: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock

Phone: 1.800.526.5740

Web: http://www.tweetsie-railroad.com/



Ghost Walk

Dates: October 28th & 29th

Time: 7pm

Admission: $8

Venue: Historic Latta Plantation

Address: 5225 Sample Road, Huntersville

Phone: 704.875.2312

Web: http://www.lattaplantation.org



Gravedigger's Ball 2011

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Hours: 6pm to 11pm

Admission: $15 to $60

Venue: Dixie's Tavern – Parking Lot

Address: 301 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.374.1700

Web: http://www.facebook.com/GravediggersBall





Great Pumpkin Halloween Parade

Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 10am

Admission: Free

Parade Start: City Hall Plaza, Kings Mountain

Phone: 704.473.8727

Web: http://www.cityofkm.com



Grover Pumpkin Festival

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Hours: Noon to 8pm

Admission: Free

Location: Main Street, Grover

Phone: 704.300.2895

Web: http://www.facebook.com/groverpumpkinfestival





Halloween Carnival

Date: Monday, October 31st

Time: 5pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Davidson County Fairgrounds

Address: 400 Greensboro Street Extension, Lexington

Phone: 336.956.9901





Halloween Daze & Spooky Knights!

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 29th & 30th

Hours: 10am to 5:30pm

Admission: Kids 12 & Under Free; Adults Pay Regular Admission

Venue: The Carolina Renaissance Festival

Address: 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville

Phone: 704.896.5544 or 1.877.896.5544

Web: http://www.royalfaires.com/carolina/index.php?





The Haunted Mill

Dates: Now - October 31st

Hours: 4pm-to 11pm (Friday); 1pm-11pm (Saturdays) & 1pm-9pm (Sundays)

Admission: $15 to $19

Venue: The Haunted Mill

Address: 6325 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont

Phone: 704.829.MILL (6455)

Web: http://www.thehauntedmillnc.com/index.php





Hogjaw: Halloween Weekend

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 8pm

Venue: Uncle Buck's All American Pub & Grill

Address: 117 E. Innes Street, Salisbury

Phone: 704.633.3750

Web: http://www.facebook.com/unclebucksgrub#!/unclebucksgrub?sk=wall





14th Annual Holy Ghost Hayride

Dates: October 28th & 29th

Hours: 7pm to 10pm

Admission: $5; Group Rates Available

Venue: Crossroads Baptist

Address: 3300 Rocky River Road North, Monroe

Phone: 704.221.2785

Web: http://www.holyghosthayride.org/



It's the Great Pumpkin Halloween Event

Dates: October 28th & 31st

Times: 5pm to 8pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Bass Pro Shops

Address: 8181 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord

Phone: 704.979.2200

Web: http://www.basspro.com/





Midnight Monster Bash | Car Show

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 7pm

Admission: Free for Spectators

Venue: Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley

Phone: 704.915.0449





Midway Wicked Woods

Dates: Now - October 31st

Times: 8pm to 10pm: October 26th & 27th.

Times: 8pm to 11:30pm: October 21st, 22nd, 28th – 31st.

Admission: $9 to $18

Venue: Statesville East KOA

Address: 114 Midway Drive, Statesville

Phone: 704.546.7615

Web: http://www.midwaywickedwoods.com/





Nightmare on Morehead

Date: Friday, October 28th

Hours: 8pm to 2pm

Admission: $5 to $10

Venue: Dilworth Neighborhood Grill

Address: 911 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.609.2929





NC Friday Factory

Dates: Now - October 31st

Time: 7:30pm

Admission: $13

Venue: NC Music Factory

Address: 935 N. Graham Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.829.6455

Web: http://www.ncfrightfactory.com/index.html

*** Coming October 29th ~ Music, Monsters & Mayhem!





Night of the Living Arts ~ A Creepy Crawl Downtown

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 5pm to 10pm

Admission: Free

Start Location: Springs House

Address: 201 W. Gay Street, Lancaster

Phone: 803.285.7451

Web: http://www.lccarts.net/id21.html





Nojo Slim – Halloween Bash

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 9:30pm

Venue: Carolina Tavern

Address: 114 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville

Phone: 704.872.8075

Web: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Carolina-Tavern/217756441570832





Not So Spooky Halloween Carnival

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Hours: 11am to 2pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Stumptown Park

Address: 120 S. Trade Street, Matthews

Phone: 704.847.4411

Web: http://matthewsnc.com/Departments/ParksRecreation.aspx





Old Slaugher House Haunted Trail

Dates: October 28th & 29th

Hours: 7pm to 11pm

Admission: $10

Location: 2457 Industrial Park Rd., Lincolnton

Phone: 704.530.4059

Web: http://hslcnc.org/



Pinnacle – ‘80s Throwback Halloween Bash

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 8pm

Venue: Carolina Bistro

Address: 9789 Charlotte Highway, Suite 1100, Ft. Mill

Phone: 803.802.3915





The QC Young Active Professionals Inaugural Halloween Party

Date: Friday, October 28th

Time: 9pm

Admission: $10

Venue: Jackalope Jack's

Address: 1936 E. Seventh Street, Charlotte

Phone: 704.918.0212

Web: http://www.qcyaps.com



Riders' Roost Annual Halloween Bash

Date: Friday, October 28th

Hours: All Day

Venue: Riders' Roost

Location: 100 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, NC

Phone: 336.973.8405

Web: http://ridersroost.com/





The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: Midnight

Admission: $10

Venue: Jeffers Theater

Address: 30 3rd St. NW, Hickory

Phone: 828.328.2283

Web: http://hct.org/





Scarefair Trail of Terror

Dates: Now - October 31st

Time: 7pm

Admission: $6 to $13

Venue: Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds

Address: Highway 70, Newton

Phone: 828.446.8900

Web: http://www.scarefairnc.com/



Scarowinds Halloween Haunt

Dates: Now – October 30th

Times: 7pm to Midnight

Time: 7pm to 1am: October 29th

Admission: Starts at $29.99

Venue: Carowinds

Address: 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte

Phone: 704.588.2600

Web: http://www.carowinds.com/scarowinds/





Trick-or-Treating at Concord Mills

Date: Monday, October 31st

Hours: 6pm to 8pm

Admission: Free

Venue: Concord Mills

Address: 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord

Phone: 704.979.3000

Web: http://www.facebook.com/ConcordMills