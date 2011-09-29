Is Google Wallet for you?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You're getting ready to go through the checkout line and now your fumbling for your wallet.

What if you could just zap your phone and pay? Sounds convenient and Google has the technology, but is that safe?

WBTV's cyber expert, Theresa Payton, warns why this might create some safety issues for you and your money!

HOW IT WORKS:

1. Smart phone app - currently only works on the new Droid

2. Run the Google Wallet app when you want to pay, enter your Google Wallet app pin

3. Swipe your smartphone against the Google Wallet reader at the merchant

SAFETY FEATURES:

1. The Google Wallet app will time out after 5 minutes of inactivity

2. The Google Wallet app requires a PIN

3. Your credit card credentials are encrypted and stored on a computer chip

4. The payment process uses an encrypted technology

SAFETY RISK

Studies show that most people do not use codes to lock their phone. Those that do use passwords tend to create something too easy to guess, like "1,2,3,4".

Bad guys are always looking for new ways to hack into mobile phones and once this gains popularity, this will be a target.

RESOURCES:

Don't know how to set a password? To set a 4-digit pin on the following devices it is often only 2-3 clicks!

iPhone: Settings icon, select General, Password Lock, and follow the instructions.

Droid: Applications launcher, Settings, Location & Security, choose "Set up screen lock."

BlackBerry: Options, Security, Password, and Set Password

Check out your phone's website for instructions on how to set a more complex password.

Google Wallet:

To learn more about Google Wallet, you can watch this video from Google:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsaJMhcLm_A

You can also visit the site at: http://www.google.com/wallet

To find out if your area has merchants that accept Google Wallet, go to:

http://www.google.com/wallet/where-it-works.html?

