See, Click, Fix: Warning signs for drivers no longer hidden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The problem spot See, Click, Fix is investigating is on Richland Drive in Charlotte.

Once you turn on this road one of the first signs you're supposed to see, is a speed limit sign. But when the problem was reported to us it was playing a good game of hide and seek.

"Anonymous" writes on our See, Click, Fix page at wbtv.com, "Two signs are obstructed with overgrown trees and shrubs. Called City twice...have not responded."

Look close enough and you'll notice a little yellow behind the overgrown landscape. It's not the leaves turning, but a 25 miles-per-hour speed limit sign and Another sign letting viewers know of speed bumps ahead.

We let the Charlotte Department of Transportation know and it has since responded saying CDOT investigators are going on site to review the problem.

The result: CDOT was able to get a crew to cut the landscape back so the speed limit and speed bump signs are visible to drivers.

Problem solved!

