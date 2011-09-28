Women's heart attack symptoms

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chest pain is a classic sign of a heart attack. But for women, the signs can be more difficult to recognize.

In our Health Connections segment on Wednesday, September 28th, Dr. Cemil Purut listed specific symptoms that women should watch for. Fatigue, vague anxiety, shortness of breath and indigestion can signal the onset of a heart attack. The difference, according to Dr. Purut, is these symptoms feel different than they've ever felt before.

You can watch Health Connections Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and again Thursdays on WBTV This Morning.

Each week, a medical professional from Frye Regional Medical Center will bring you timely information to help keep you and your family safe.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.