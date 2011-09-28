Heavy rain, strong winds cause damage in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rainy weather late Tuesday and early Wednesday caused headaches for police and people caught out in the storm.

Heavy rains caused flooding and standing water in areas around Charlotte.

The driver of a truck told us he thought he could make it through this standing water underneath the railroad tracks on Hawthorne Lane in Plaza Midwood.

It was deeper than he expected, causing the truck to stall. The driver was able to wade to safety, and police had to block off the road.

Power was knocked out for several areas of south Charlotte, including along Sharon Road. Street lights were out as well as stop lights.

In the Myers Park area, City utility crews were out cleaning up the mess after a huge tree limb from an oak tree on Wendover Road snapped and blocked two lanes of traffic.

The wind and rain was enough to tear a large branch from an oak tree, and send it crashing down across South Wendover Road.

Police had to block off the area near Providence Road, while crews worked to clear the area.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.