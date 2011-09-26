Happy Birthday Google!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Parked in front of Pinky's Westside Grill in West Charlotte was a rather odd looking vehicle.

"It looks like a lady bug," said one passer-by. Another person thought it might be a remote controlled car.

It was in fact, the Google Street View car with a contraption on top to take 360 degree views of every address it passes.

The vehicle kicked off an interesting conversation about the search engine giant, Google. "What would we do without it?" Said one Google user.

The Street View vehicle brought up another thought, September 27th is commonly recognized as Google's birthday.

The search engine turns 13 on Tuesday.

Send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com