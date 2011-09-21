500 service personnel get free tickets to Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Five hundred police officers, sheriff's deputies, state troopers, paramedics and active duty military personnel and their families living in the Charlotte area will be attending Sunday's Carolina Panthers game at no charge.

The men and women got tickets to the game as part of a WBTV giveaway to show appreciation to the people who serve our country and keep us safe everyday.

At 9:26am, the last set of tickets were given away.

Sunday's game will be at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte as the Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1PM. The game will be aired on WBTV Sunday also.

Fans hope to see rookie QB break more records

Many of the people who came to WBTV studios to grab their tickets expressed excitement over the possibility of seeing rookie QB Cam Newton win his first game as a Panther.

In each of his first two games, Newton set NFL rookie records, passing for 422 yard against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and 432 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, which was the most yards any rookie has ever passed for in a single game.

His 854 yard two games total is also a rookie record. The only quarterback with more passing yards in the first two games of the season was Tom Brady.

The men became the 6th and 7th QB's in NFL history to record back-to-back 400-yard passing games.

