New trial for former teacher accused of stalking

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - It appears the teacher accused of stalking a student will be tried for a second time.

Last month's trial for John Donadio ended with a hung jury.

According to state records, the former Fred T. Foard High School teacher will be back in the courtroom in October.

Two years ago, a student accused Donadio of sending him hundreds of text messages, and several gifts, including boxer shorts.

