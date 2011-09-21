Interstate reopens following big rig crash

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A portion of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 has reopened following a crash.

Troopers say two tractor trailers wrecked near the Sharon School Road exit just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

State troopers had to reroute traffic in the area for about three hours, which had backed up well into Catawba County.

Iredell County Emergency officials say three people involved in the crash had to be rushed to the hospital.

