Knife-wielding man robs Papa John's

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Police say a man armed with a knife robbed a pizza employee in south Charlotte Thursday night.

The robbery occurred at 8:55 p.m. at the Papa John's located at 1135 Lakemist Drive.

Jordan Salo, of Monroe, told police a man wielding a knife and punched him in the face.

The robber left with $10.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

