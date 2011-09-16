Carolina Camera - September 2011

We take a trip to Cape Lookout, NC, in this edition of the Carolina Camera.

The latest edition of Carolina Camera aired on WBTV on September 16th, 2011. Click the video player to the right to watch the segments in the show.

During the show, you'll meet Charlie Daniels, a group of women who call themselves the Carolina Girls, and a North Carolina man with a hobby gone wild.

Plus, hear from a Pinehurst golf caddie who's been at it for decades, come along with us to an international theater festival held in North Carolina, and learn about a special project going on at Appalachian State University.

We also explore the Cape Lookout National Seashore on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and continue our quest to find some of the Carolinas' most delicious burgers.