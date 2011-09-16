"Why we walk" for Autism Speaks

DAVIDSON, NC (WBTV) - Nancy Popkin has a simple goal. Improve the future for every child and family touched by Autism. The disorder now affects one in 110 children and one in 70 boys.

Nancy's son was diagnosed years ago and recently finished high school.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Every 15 minutes another family finds out their child has been diagnosed with Autism. Laura Milliken got the news about her son and has worked tirelessly for Autism Speaks every since.

She is the co-chair for this years "Walk Now for Autism Speaks." She appeared on WBTV News at Noon to encourage everyone to get involved and help the organization achieve its goal of raising $500,000.

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - There are million reasons to Walk Now for Autism Speaks. Marcie Trivette needs only one. Her younger brother Karsten is on the autism spectrum. He's an amazing young man doing well in school and on the golf course.

STALLINGS, NC (WBTV) - Jeff Carson has a simple goal. One day he wants to have a conversation with his son. It's why he is participating in the "Carolinas Walk Now for Autism Speaks."

5-year-old Dillon Carson has autism and like many children who have been diagnosed with the disorder his verbal skills are delayed.

One in 110 children are found to have a form of autism. The rate for boys is one in 70. Researchers are looking for answers, but it takes money and autism research is under funded when compared to many other less prevalent childhood diseases.

