Pass 3 On: Giving others a second chance

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) -- Standing in shopping center in Belmont, Debbie Gardner actually walked right by me and my sign the first time.

But after seeing others approach at shopping center in Belmont -- she couldn't stay away and told me exactly how she wanted to Pass 3 On.

Debbie told me about Rodney Alexander, a fellow church member who has dedicated his life to give others a second chance.

"He has found like, homeless boys," said Gardner. "Him and his wife. He has taken them in their home. He tries to help them get back on their feet and get jobs and get back in school or whatever it is that they need. All because that what he feels like that's what the Lord wants him to do and that's what he does."

Debbie was thrilled at the chance to Pass 3 On to her Rodney, but it took us awhile to track him down. But eventually we did -- and for the first time ever in the history of Pass 3 On, Rodney knew why our cameras were there before we even told him.

