Road reopens 7 hours after car wreck brings down power lines

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A road in east Charlotte was closed for about seven hours Thursday morning after a car crashed into a pole causing power lines to dangle over the road.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Eastway Drive near Hilliard Drive.

Duke Energy employees were called to the scene to repair the broken pole, which left wires dangling along Eastway Drive.

The repairs were completed by 10:30 a.m. and police reopened the road.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor.

