East Boulevard construction closes lanes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Drivers along East Boulevard should expect delays for the next three weeks, according to a Charlotte DOT spokesperson.

Monday, September 12, DOT Crews will begin repaving the road between Dilworth Road West and Scott Avenue.

This work will reduce East Boulevard to just one lane in each direction. The repairs also include replacing damaged pavement, curbs and gutters.

Work will start at 9:00 a.m. and stop at 4:00 p.m. daily, except Saturday, with hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Motorists should expect heavy congestion and delays during this time.

Motorists should consider using Morehead Street as an alternate route until all work is completed.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.