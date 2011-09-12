Northbound I-85 reopens in Gaston Co. after wreck shuts down all lanes

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A wreck shut down all northbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County Monday morning.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Exit 23 for McAdenville.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle overturned and the wreck affected all northbound lanes.

The accident caused traffic to be backed up for about three miles and was expected to remain congested through 9:30 a.m.

As of 8:55 a.m., the highway patrol said all lanes were clear and that traffic was moving again.

