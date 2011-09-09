Artist's work goes to a great cause

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Randall Jones has been an artist most of his life. But only recently did he decide to start putting his art to work.

Randall got the idea to use his paintings to raise money for charity. He settled on the "Shop-with-a-cop" program sponsored by the Dallas Police Department.

THe department uses donated money to take needy children on a Christmas shopping spree. Randall has only been selling his paintings for a month, and he already has a $700 check ready to turn over to the Town of Dallas.

"It makes me cry," Randall said when asked if the work makes him feel good, "I love kids, and I don't like to see them go without."

His paintings feature small town life scenes of general stores, southern meals, and even a tomato sandwich complete with a jar of Duke's Mayonnaise.

Randall hopes to sell many more paintings and continue to help many more kids at Christmas.

If you're interested in Randall's paintings, you can e-mail him at jranjones@carolina.rr.com.