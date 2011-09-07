Join WBTV's team for Race for the Cure!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More than 25,000 people are expected to descend upon Uptown Charlotte as the 2011 Race for the Cure takes place once again.

The runners are raising funds to battle breast cancer to eliminate the disease in our lifetimes. And this year, YOU can run with WBTV during the October 1st race!

WBTV is inviting viewers and your friends and relatives to join WBTV TEAM BOOB TUBE and run the race with us. WBTV Evening anchor Molly Grantham wants you late nighters to run with her.

WBTV This Morning's John Carter hopes you early risers will run with him. And South Carolina Bureau Chief Trent Faris is asking you afternoon evening viewers to join his team.

But… it doesn't matter what time you watch WBTV, pick your favorite newscaster and sign up to run with us. Molly, Trent, and John have a goal to get 100 people each to sign up on their teams.

The first 300 people to sign up on the Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure site will get a free WBTV Boob Tube Team T-shirt, in addition to the Komen Race for the Cure T-Shirt. You will gather with WBTV to start the race together!

Molly Grantham is a long time supporter of the Komen Race for the Cure and returns this year as the Mistress of Ceremonies. She's there to get the whole race started!

Molly's mother is a breast cancer survivor who participates in the Charlotte race. To find out more about Molly's commitment, sign up on her team and learn more about her story.

Reporter Trent Faris provides live coverage of the pre-race event each year. This year, he will interview the 100th person who signs up on his team live during WBTV's Saturday morning show and that person will start the race with Trent.

Morning anchor John Carter is a cancer survivor himself. He knows the value of being active and healthy and looks forward to the Charlotte Race for the Cure and running the 3 mile course. He would love to have your company.

There are more surprises ahead for WBTV Boob Tube Teams. But first, you have to sign up for the race. We've made it easy for you. Just follow the links below:

Trent Faris http://charlotte.info-komen.org/goto/trent

Molly Grantham http://charlotte.info-komen.org/goto/molly

John Carter http://charlotte.info-komen.org/goto/john