Homes evacuated after gas spill in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, NC (WBTV) - Three homes in Gaston County were evacuated due to a gas spill early Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, part of Trade Street was closed because of the spill.

Officials said a tanker overflowed while re-fueling gas pumps at the Mini-Mart.

More than 100 gallons of gasoline covered the pavement around the gas station.

Foam trucks and Haz-mat crews were called to the scene to prevent the gasoline from spreading.

We're told two of the families stayed at a local hotel, and another stayed at a relative's home.

