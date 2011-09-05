See, Click, Fix: New Intersection Along Mallard Creek Rd.

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Just a couple of weeks ago, crews were hard at work making changes at the intersection of Salome Church Road and Mallard Creek Road in north Charlotte.

The work was all the more notable, because it was underway at the same time students were starting school at nearby Stoney Creek Elementary.

That created a few traffic issues...and questions as to why the work was scheduled at that time since parts of the road were closed for construction.

However, the work is done and the roads have been reopened.

But while traffic may flow smoother around the school, a change in the intersection may initially confuse folks who regularly drive in the area.

Here's why: under the old traffic pattern, drivers traveling north along Salome Church Road would have to STOP at Mallard Creek Road and turn left or right.

But with the new traffic pattern there is no longer a stop sign along Salome Church Road. It now runs continuously and becomes Mallard Creek Road without any stop.

There is a new stop though, for drivers going east on Mallard Creek Road when they get to Salome Church Road. From there they can turn left or right.

And anyone traveling east on Mallard Creek Road better keep a sharp eye out or they might miss the new turn onto Mallard Creek at Salome.

A little confusing...yes!

But like most new things, once drivers get accustomed to the new intersection there, it shouldn't be too much trouble.

