Pass 3 On: Simple act of kindness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -- We had no trouble finding folks who wanted to help out at Park Road Shopping center Thursday afternoon.

From a busy mom wanting to help a fellow mom to a group of Charlotte firefighters wanting to help a family in need, folks clamored to Pass 3 On.

But we just couldn't seem to close the deal.

So, we were back to square one -- until we met Willete Wheeler. She told me her long-time friend and co-worker, Priscilla Vanderburk, needed help.

"I do anything I can for her," said Wheeler. "She's a diabetic and it's hard for her. You see we don't have any insurance at work...it's hard to deal with it."

And Wheeler never hesitates to help anyone.

"You know I have no problem with it," she said. "If it's something that I can help you with, I got it and I got the time to do it, I'll do it."

And when we got to Vanderburk, she was so overwhelmed by her friend's simple act of kindness.

