Getting your news from social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - During the earthquake, can you guess what the most thorough news source was for information on what locations were hit and the damages? If you guessed social networking, you guessed correctly.
The earthquake caused 5,500 Tweets per second. According to Twitter's statistics, that is more tweets per second then Osama Bin Laden's death and on par with the Japanese disasters.
WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, explains the good side of social media during a crisis.
The good side of social media strikes again!
Safety concerns:
WEB RESOURCES:
There are helpful tips on what to do during an earthquake at FEMA's website at: http://www.fema.gov/hazard/earthquake/eq_during.shtm
To report what you experienced during the earthquake, go to the United States Geological Survey site at: http://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/dyfi/form.php?enabled=false
Mashable posted statistics regarding social media posts and the earthquake at: http://mashable.com/2011/08/23/virginia-earthquake/
Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.