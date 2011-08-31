New research on concussions: Second Injury Syndrome

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - As football season kicks off, parents need to pay attention as their children play contact sports. A blow to the head, can cause a concussion or a brain injury.

In our Health Connections segment on Wednesday, August 31, Dr. Travis Torman of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory discussed the dangers of concussions.

Torman describes the symptoms of concussion. He also goes on to talk about 'Second Injury Syndrome' and what happens when repeated concussions occur. He explains what happens to a patient and why this condition can be fatal.

We also learned what happens in an emergency room when a patient is arrives with head injury.

Finally, do helmets protect enough? Dr. Torman also weighs in on this, too.

