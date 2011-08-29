Mecklenburg officials mail new property tax bills

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials just mailed tax bills to over 360,000 property owners, and for more than half of the recipients, that will mean an increase in what they owe.

The county reset property values this year, and about 55 percent of homeowners will see their tax bills go up as a result.

The mailing will not include the 30,000 homeowners who have already filed appeals to the revaluations. Officials say those property owners can expect a bill by October once final decision have been made.

The bills sent this week are due very soon - Sept. 1st. But the county is granting a grace period. Officials say you have until January to pay without accruing fees or interest.

The county hopes to raise over $800 million on residential and commercial properties.