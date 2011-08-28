Suspect accused of cutting off electronic monitor

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are looking for Reginald Edward Martin, accused of cutting of his tracking device while out on bond.

Martin was charged with armed robbery and other crimes in Charlotte, but he made bond this summer and was put on electronic monitoring.

Martin was last seen near the transit center.

His criminal career goes back 25 years, with several violent streaks. Call 911 if you see him.

Copyright WBTV 2011. All rights reserved.