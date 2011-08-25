New Facebook privacy settings

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It seems like everyone is vying for your online posts.
Facebook wants you to post your life on their site. Google+ recently launched it's service trying to do the same thing. It looks like the social networking wars might have a winner! You and your privacy options.
WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, tells us what's coming next on Facebook.
Although Facebook has a Safety Board and they do listen to customer feedback, Facebook also seems to be taking notice of the fact that Google+ now has 25 million users and they offer more granular privacy settings than Facebook.
Several changes are being made to Facebook in the coming days, we have highlighted 3 of them for you:
For a detailed run down of all the changes that are coming, Facebook describes all of their new features in detail online at: https://blog.facebook.com/blog.php?post=10150251867797131 .
If you are unfamiliar with how location tags work, Facebook describes location tags in detail at: https://www.facebook.com/about/location
WORD OF THE WEEK: SOLOMO – A mashup of social, local, and mobile. A marketing term used when an app on your smart phone uses location based services. For example, if you use Foursquare to check in and the merchant gives you a coupon for the shout out, that's an example of SOLOMO.
Copyright 2011 WBTV.
