New Facebook privacy settings

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It seems like everyone is vying for your online posts.

Facebook wants you to post your life on their site. Google+ recently launched it's service trying to do the same thing. It looks like the social networking wars might have a winner! You and your privacy options.

WBTV's Cyber Expert, Theresa Payton, tells us what's coming next on Facebook.

Although Facebook has a Safety Board and they do listen to customer feedback, Facebook also seems to be taking notice of the fact that Google+ now has 25 million users and they offer more granular privacy settings than Facebook.

Several changes are being made to Facebook in the coming days, we have highlighted 3 of them for you:

Privacy Easier: Choosing who you share with is right next to your posts and information. In the past, you had to go to a dedicated privacy settings page. Photos and tags: You can approve where or not you are tagged in photos or posts. You can even report someone if they seems to be harassing you via tagging. Age Matters: If your child's profile has the accurate birth year and it shows they are under 18, they will not be allowed to set a post to "Public"

For a detailed run down of all the changes that are coming, Facebook describes all of their new features in detail online at: https://blog.facebook.com/blog.php?post=10150251867797131 .

If you are unfamiliar with how location tags work, Facebook describes location tags in detail at: https://www.facebook.com/about/location

WORD OF THE WEEK: SOLOMO – A mashup of social, local, and mobile. A marketing term used when an app on your smart phone uses location based services. For example, if you use Foursquare to check in and the merchant gives you a coupon for the shout out, that's an example of SOLOMO.

