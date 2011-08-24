Cabarrus County School requesting school supply fee

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) -- Cabarrus County Schools is bringing back a school supply fee. This year, parents are asked to give $10 per child in the district.

Parent Christy Campbell understands tight budget times. She estimates spending more than $60 on both her kids to get ready for school. The school supply fee adds another $20.

"I paid it last night," she said of the extra fee.

District finance officer Kelly Kluttz says the fee goes back into each child's school. She says when they surveyed parents about re-instating fee, 78-percent supported the idea. However, only a small fraction of parents responded to the survey.

It comes at a time when the district's budget has been cut. It's down $6 million dollars this school year.

The fee is not mandatory.

