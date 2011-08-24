2 more charged in Hickory cab driver murder

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested two men and a teenager in connection with the murder of a cab driver which occurred in Hickory earlier this week.

Adam Williams, 32, was fatally stabbed Tuesday night and police initially said they were only looking for 22-year-old Camyron Johnson as a suspect in the murder.

On Thursday, Hickory police received a tip that Johnson was in downtown Charlotte near East 6th Street. They immediately notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police who apprehended Johnson around 8:20 p.m.

Hickory officers transferred Johnson back to the Hickory Police Department where he was charged with one count of murder.

Johnson is already facing a slew of charges in surrounding counties, including drunk driving, larceny, and disorderly conduct.

Late Friday afternoon, the Hickory Police Department released a statement saying they made two additional arrests in connection with the murder.

Matthew Gene Hopkins, of Connelly Springs, was charged with one count of murder. Robert McElwee, of Burke County, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Hopkins, 22, and McElwee, 18, were both being processed at the Hickory Police Department Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the Longhorn Steakhouse at 1332 Highway 70 SE Tuesday night after employees reported that a bleeding man tried to come inside the restaurant which had already closed for the evening.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Williams who had collapsed outside of the restaurant suffering from cuts to his face and neck. He was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Williams was an employee of the Yellow Cab Company, and police said it appeared he went to the restaurant to pick up a fare.

Police later found Williams' abandoned cab on the sidewalk at the former Fuddruckers Restaurant located beside the Longhorn Steakhouse.

