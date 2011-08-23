Armored car demo kicks off Auto Fair

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - When you see two Cabarrus County Sheriff's Deputies walking towards a car with loaded assault rifles, it usually isn't a good sign. But Tuesday afternoon, was a different story.

The Streit Group which manufactures armored cars, set out one of their vehicles for target practice and didn't flinch as deputies screamed, "fire in the hole!"

The front driver's window was assaulted with 3 shots from an AR-15 and the glass wasn't even close to penetrated.

The vehicles are designed to take fire from all sides and angles and are used for transporting federal dignitaries or officials traveling in war zones.

If you're interested in one of the vehicles, you'll probably have to make a trip to the bank. The cars range from $100,000 to $170,000.

If you just want to look, the cars will be on display at the Food Lion Auto Fair which starts Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.