Stretching Your Dollar: Affordable dental care

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina Dental Society's Mission of Mercy had an incredible turnout at the convention center in Charlotte over the weekend where more than 2,000 patients were seen.

I had many viewers asking me if there are low-cost dental clinics in the area. I found local county health departments to be your best resource and first stop for information.

I made a visit to the Mecklenburg County Health Department's Dental Clinic for kids operated at CMC-Biddle Point on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

They offer dental care for kids from six months after their first tooth comes in until they are 15 years old.

The cost of the clinic and services are determined by the household income. The discounts on services can go from 40 percent to 100 percent of the original cost.

It is always better to get your child on an early oral health care program to prevent long-term problems. You can visit their web site for information and the phone number to make an appointment.

Central Piedmont Community College's Dental Hygiene program offers the community low-cost dental care at the school's clinical facility.

For a fee of $20, patients can have up to four visits with students who are supervised by instructors.

They can also get their teeth X-rayed to determine if they need to be seen by a dentist for more serious care.

If you are interested in making an appointment the number is 704-330-6704.

If you live in Gaston County the Cherryville Dental Clinic might be what you need. They offer reduced rates and accept Medicaid and North Carolina Healthchoice. If you are uninsured your cost is at a reduced rate. You can visit their web site to learn more or to make an appointment

