See, Click, Fix: Red Dirt Removed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two weeks ago See Click Fix took you to Mars...or a place we thought looked a lot like Mars!

It was a huge mound of red dirt along Freedom Drive at Lanewood Place in west Charlotte.

The dirt apparently the remnants of a utility project along Freedom.

Folks in the area were glad for the project, but were left wondering how long it would take to get rid of the mess which was also seeping out onto the road.

Things have change a lot since then!

Following our See, Click, Fix report crews have been out to the site, the dirt has been removed, the area graded and re-seeded, and straw's been put out.

In addition, a plastic retaining barrier's been put up to prevent more dirt from getting into the road when it rains.

