Police looking for prowler in Myers Park neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Someone is jiggling doors in Charlotte's Myers Park community hoping to find one unlocked.

This week, a burglar found two doors unlocked setting off an alarm at one house, and scaring a woman in the middle of the night at another.

These two break-ins happened on Harvard Place located in what's considered one of Charlotte's "safe" neighborhoods.

"Crime does not discriminate," said Detective Marty Cuthberson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. "It can happen on your street or on my street."

The first incident happened after midnight when a heavyset man dressed in what appeared to be blue hospital scrubs, showed up on surveillance video around 12:47 a.m.

He stole mail from the mail slot in the door. Then, went around to the back of the home, tearing up the mail and jumped a fence.

At the back entrance, he discovered an unlocked door.

As he slowly opened the door, the alarm sounded, and the man in blue scrubs disappeared into the night.

More than two hours later, there was another incident leading police to believe he'd been testing doors all along the way.

At 3:15 a.m., a homeowner heard one of her doors open downstairs. She thought it was the wind and went down to close the hatch, but found several of her doors open.

"I said something to my husband who was still sleeping, so I came downstairs and saw the pool house door wide open, getting ready to shut it and out of the corner of my eye, I saw the kitchen door wide open," said the homeowner who did not want to be identified. "So, what he did was come through the screen porch, into our kitchen, heard me get up, and then ran into the family room, and ran out, left the doors open."

She says her purse was in plain view, but the man wasn't there long enough to steal anything.

"Just the thought of someone coming into your house if it's unlocked like that, it's scary," she said.

If you know who the prowler may be, call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600 and you may be eligible for a reward.

