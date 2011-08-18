Will Facebook go offline on November 5th?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - November 5th could either be the day Facebook goes down or just a big bust.
The cyber activist group known as Anonymous has declared they will destroy Facebook on November 5th. They say they are doing it to protect you because they say that Facebook sells your data to the government.
Right now, security experts believe the threat might actually be a hoax or a small segment of anonymous but not the entire collective. One account attributed to Anonymous said they will do it and another says they do not condone the threat.
However, it does not hurt to prepare now. 3 tips:
RESOURCES:
The video posted by an account that calls itself a site of Anonymous: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWQTS8zqYXU
To watch the video from Anonymous or those that claim to be them about the future attack on Facebook, go to:
http://mashable.com/2011/08/10/anonymous-facebook/
Keep up with Facebook security tips at: https://www.facebook.com/security?ref=ts
This week's word of the week is "Bricked"
A geek term when you damage a digital device beyond repair because all that's left is to use it as a brick! You may hear your kids say, "I think you just bricked the WII" which means it is probably broken and you need a new one.
