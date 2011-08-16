Al Conklin drag races other media stations

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Al Conklin isn't a lead-foot on the open highway, but put him behind the wheel of a Mustang 5.0 on a drag strip, and it's a different story.

Tuesday afternoon set the scene for the Media Mayhem Challenge. Media outlets throughout the Charlotte area all sent representatives, and Al was ours.

He started off a little shaky in the qualifying rounds, then blasted into the brackets making it all the way to the 3rd round.

As he lined up for the start of the 3rd round race, he hit the gas too soon which disqualified him from the competition. He wasn't the best sport about it either. Check the video to see why!

