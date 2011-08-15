Starbucks CEO proposes boycott on Washington politicians

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's clear that people are fed up with elected officials.

On Friday, we took a giant pad of paper uptown, and asked passerby's to write messages to their representatives in Washington. The need to vent was strong, and the messages were angry.

This bickering, the whole debate about the debt ceiling, this was ridiculous," Mahar Muhommad said, after scrawling 'get to work.' "We wasted precious time, and we don't have that time. I mean, all those people that are unemployed, for them this is nonsense. You know, we need Congress and Senators to grow up."

The people of Charlotte are hardly alone in feeling like that.

A CBS/New York Times poll released this month found an extraordinary 82% of Americans disapprove of the way Congress is doing its job. That's Congress' worst rating since the poll's inception 40 years ago.

And now it looks like big business executives want to put in their two cents.

Well, actually - they want to pull them out, in a very public fashion.

It started with Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz.

Last week, Schultz wrote an email to his employees expressing frustration over "the lack of cooperation and irresponsibility among elected officials as they have put partisan agendas before the people's agenda."

Starbucks employees forwarded it to friends and acquaintances at other companies and Schultz says that started a firestorm.

He told CBS news some 50 other big business chiefs have asked him to organize a kind of protest, a boycott of contributions to the campaigns of Washington politicians aimed at breaking the ongoing stalemate in our country's capital.

Mark Kelso, chair of the Political Science Department at Queens University, and frankly, he doesn't think it will work.

"I don't see this really changing until you get a real change in the kind of people who are being elected to these positions," Kelso says.

In other words, voters need to take some responsibility for the personalities they put in office. But Kelso also says it's more complicated than making one clean sweep on your ballot.

"That's the issue," he says. "I think the level of partisanship is extremely high right now, and the parties are really at each other's throats, and how that's going to work out is a question that's hard to answer."