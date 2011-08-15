Woman charged with ramming vehicle into another

Shenata Clayborne (Photo courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Jail)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Police have charged a Charlotte woman for allegedly ramming her vehicle into car occupied by a man and woman late Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.

Police say Shenata Clayborne, 29, repeatedly rammed her vehicle into a vehicle occupied by Ferell Moss, 29, and Shecone Conley, 33.

Clayborne was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

She was booked at the Mecklenburg County Jail and received a $1,500 secured bond.

The victims were not injured.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.