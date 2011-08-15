Kristy Etheridge

Hometown: Pottstown, PA

Family: Kristy is happily married to her husband, Dustin. Her parents and most of her family are in Pennsylvania, but she also has relatives in North Carolina, including Charlotte.

Education: Kristy has a B.A. in broadcast journalism and history from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

Career: Midnight to 9 am was Kristy's first schedule. She worked as an overnight producer for WECT in Wilmington, NC before becoming a reporter. After four years at WECT, Kristy moved to Charlotte to work at WBTV.

Honors: Kristy has won several first place awards from the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) for political and feature coverage. She was also recognized by the Associated Press with a first place feature award for one of her very first stories...about men and their "man caves."

Hobbies: Kristy loves exploring Charlotte and the rest of the region with her husband. She also enjoys singing, writing, and traveling.

Feel free to send feedback and story ideas to ketheridge@wbtv.com.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.