American Legion World Series breaks attendance record

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - With the crack of a bat, the city of Shelby was in business at the American Legion World Series. The city plays host to eight teams from all across the country as they compete for the title.

Organizers say they've had 60,000 admissions since Friday, which sets an ALWS record.

Natalie Ramsey at Bridge's Barbecue says business is up 25-percent because the Series is bringing in extra traffic.

She says the American Legion World Series brought in extra business back in 2008 when it first came to Shelby, but she says this year is even better.

Local hotel workers also say they also have higher occupancy rates. Organizers estimate up to a $5 million local economic impact.

The games continue through Tuesday.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.