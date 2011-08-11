Dress For Success: Look at Her Power

CHARLOTTE - Look at Her Power is Dress for Success Charlotte's annual signature fundraiser, presented by Wells Fargo. We have a truly unique evening planned and expect more than 500 people to attend the event. Hosted by the Southern Women's Show!

SPECIAL GUESTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Honorary Chairs: Paul and Carolyn Silas. Paul is coach of the Charlotte Bobcats and Carolyn is an active civic leader.

Paradigm Award Sponsored by L'Oreal Paris: Presented by Andie MacDowell, award winning actress and L'Oreal Spokeswoman, to Diane Davis of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

Event Chairwoman: Jane Thomas, Winthrop University Professor and Community Leader

Emcee: Maureen O'Boyle, WBTV Anchorwoman

Keynote Speaker: Sheri Lynch, author and award winning co-host of syndicated morning radio show

Entertainment: "The Faces of Dress for Success" Fashion Show sponsored by Belk

Refreshments: Little Black Dress Wines and Korbel Champagne provided by Brown-Forman and scrumptious hors d'oeuvres by Brio Tuscan Grill and Laltealda's



The mission of Dress for Success is to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools to help thrive in work and in life. 100% of the evening's proceeds will go to Dress for Success Charlotte to support its Boutique and Career Transformation Center.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 15th

Hours: 6pm to 9pm

Tickets: $30 to $40

Venue: The Park

Address: 2500 Independence Blvd. in Charlotte



Need more information? Please click HERE, EMAIL or call 704.525.7706.