Stretching Your Dollar: Protect your vacation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you are planning a final summer vacation or booking ahead for the holidays, experts say make you investment secure and consider travel insurance.

Jeanenne Tornatore is with Orbitz.com. She recommends travel insurance, but says we've got to understand the policy we're getting into.

"A lot of times, traveler's insurance will not cover natural disasters, which includes hurricanes, so make sure that you're just well aware of what you're paying for," Tornatore says.

She points out that cruise ships have very good weather tracking satellites on board and can use the technology to adjust their itinerary.

"For the most part they travel around big storms," she said.

"Definitely read the fine print. There are a lot of travel options out there that may not cover certain aspects of weather delays or may not cover weather at all," according to Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie.

He says the more expensive your vacation, the more you need to know about your policy.

Saglie points out that it's really simple math, "If you're looking at about a thousand dollars to fifteen hundred dollars for a trip, you're looking at travel insurance that can cost you anywhere from seventy to a hundred dollars on top of that trip."

That, Saglie says is worth every penny!

Make sure you ask for a ‘termination at will' clause in your insurance deal. That covers all kinds of problems like sudden illnesses.

