Man runs to work, raises money for hungry

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Richard Lima is a successful full-time model. He also works a part-time job at Ollie's Discount Warehouse in Mooresville.

He decided his feet were better at getting him to work than a car. So every day, 13 miles round-trip, he runs to and from work.

Richard also volunteers at The Mooresville Soup Kitchen. He decided to combine the running with a way to raise money for those in need. "There's more and more people that are coming through there," said Richard of the increased demand on the soup kitchen's resources.

Now, Richard has started a program called "Running for Hunger" that asks people to sponsor every mile he runs and donate money to the kitchen. He says so far it's working and some people have sponsored him for a month.

The Executive Director of the soup kitchen says Richard's idea is a blessing. "It's not to bring glory to himself or exposure to himself, he just thought of a way of tying it in to benefit somebody who was in need."

For more information on how to help the cause, you can check out Richard's Facebook page. Or you can go to mooresvillesoupkitchen.com for more information on how to donate.