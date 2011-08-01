Progress in one neighborhood brings pain to business

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - LaSalle Street will close between Newcastle Street and Kennesaw drive for the next three weeks.

It's part of a complete facelift for a part of town that has seen challenging times.

Progress is bringing its share of momentary pain to two communities in Northwest Charlotte.

LaSalle Street is the black topped dividing line between the Lincoln Heights and the Wilson neighborhoods.

At the end of the day, new sidewalks, road improvements, and updated sewer lines to the tune of more than five million dollars, but shutting down part of this busy street caught Talisha Rodgers off guard.

"It's definitely hurt our business. We've seen a decrease in our sales this week. It's been very slow," Rodgers said.

She owns and operates Celebrities Hair Design, and since this work started she has seen customers by pass the business.

In recent years, things have worked out in a part of town that has made quite a turnaround.

New housing initiatives point to that, and one block from where there are business hardships comes evidence of hope.

Bonita Webber and her great granddaughters can see a new park that's underway from the front porch of her home on Catherine Simmons Avenue. She welcomes the visible changes.

"I am very excited. This is a thing that's been in the making for a long time, and I'm glad that I'm seeing it come to pass," she said. "This is our community and we need to take a little bit more pride in it."

