See, Click, Fix: Sidewalk Trip Fixed

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - See, Click, Fix is going back to a spot in north Charlotte to see if any action is being taken about a busted sidewalk.

I first told you about this last week. A busted sidewalk along the 1300 block of west Sugar Creek Road.

Tommy Sikes alerted me to the problem. He says he tripped and fell on the sidewalk.

Sikes says he called the City of Charlotte and tried to get something done but says there was some confusion about who was responsible.

That's when See, Click, Fix stepped in.

It was determined the city was responsible for the sidewalk and I was told the problem would be taken care of as soon as the city determined what underground utilities were in the area.

Talk about fast action, it wasn't even a week later and city crews were out making repairs to the sidewalk.

The sidewalk is now fixed and in very good shape, all the result of an investigation that began when a viewer contacted See, Click, Fix.

And give credit to the city of Charlotte DOT for such quick action.

There are miles upon miles of sidewalks in the city and keeping up with them is a huge undertaking.

Sometimes it takes viewers like you to let the city know there is a problem out there.

