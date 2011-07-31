Locals react to debt crisis

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Just hours before the President announced an agreement that would save the country from defaulting on its debt, a group from Center Baptist Church in Gastonia held a vigil to pray for a speedy resolution.

"We have noticed that our nation is not coming together as a whole," said Reverend Dr. Pierre Crawford.

The group gathered in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial statue on Marietta Street in Gastonia Sunday evening to pray and sing.

The group asked for a speedy a peaceful resolution to the debt crisis just hours before the President announced that an agreement had been reached.

The agreement still must go before congress for a vote Monday morning.