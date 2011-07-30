Police identify 2 men killed in plane crash

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities released the identities of two men believed to have been killed in a plane crash near the north rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Monday that its investigators believe the two men were 39-year-old Andrew Jay Weiner of Henderson, Nev., and 32-year-old Jacobe Daniel Foster of San Francisco.

Investigators haven't been able to positively identify the two and are searching for evidence to more conclusively identify them.

Still, they found driver's and pilot's licenses for both men at the crash scene.

Investigators don't yet know which man was flying the plane.

The single-engine Cirrus SR20 was flying from Rock Hill, S.C., to Henderson when it disappeared from radar Friday night.

A search plane spotted wreckage Saturday in the Kaibab National Forest.

