CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you're wondering why the unemployment level is still so stubbornly high, this might be the answer: discrimination appears to be playing a big role.

Hundreds of Help Wanted ads on all the major job-searching sites - Monster, CareerBuilder, and Craigslist - now say the unemployed need not apply.

Mary Bruce is a consultant used by a lot of local companies, and she says, "long term unemployment, big gaps in employment, are worrisome."

And she says the longer someone's out of work, the more likely they are to blindly apply for positions. Employers are sifting through stacks of applications filled out by over or under-qualified candidates, and people who have no experience in the field.

"I think some of them are just really far out," Bruce says.

Still, you won't find Bruce advising her clients to ban the unemployed.

"I think it's harsh," she says. "I think you have to think about your corporate culture and your image and recognize that most companies who are in your organization have a friend or relative who's unemployed. You have to think about how it feels to everyone. I wouldn't put it in an ad."