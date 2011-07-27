See, Click, Fix: Work begins on problem fire hydrant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - See, Click, Fix called on the problem for a viewer named Ken. We were told by county officials it would be fixed that same week.

The hydrant is on Craighead Road in front of his mother's house.

The last year, Ken tells us, it's been a problem. The hydrant was leaking, then was put out of service.

We let Charlotte Mecklenburg Utilities know about the issue who says it would be fixed the same week.

We went back out and sure enough a crew was there getting ready to solve this problem.

Ken was concerned there was going to be even bigger issues if there was a fire emergency with no working hydrant. But that won't be the case now that the hydrant is back in service.

The problem is solved as promised.

