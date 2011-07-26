Good News: Giant Watermelon

ATWELL TOWNSHIP, NC (WBTV) - Buddy Edwards guessed his giant watermelon must have weighed about 130 pounds. But when a young man helped him place it on a scale, they found it weighed in at just a little more.

The 144 pound beast is the largest he's ever grown and he attributes the size to some good old TLC and a splash of luck.

The produce farmer sells his wares from his home in Rowan County. He most sells tomatoes, okra and corn but the watermelons are making quite a showing this year. He says the giant melon will serve as a seed melon. He'll save the seeds from it to make more giant watermelons. But not for his wife to eat.

She doesn't much care for them.

