Good News: Singing Chihuahua

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Most neighbors would be pretty irritated at the sound of a howling dog in the apartment next door.

But Sammy has fans come by and ask for a tune. The 9 year old Chihuahua started singing along with his mothers years ago and has built a following a loyal fans at the Plantation Estates Retirement community where his mother's Barbara Blackburn and Mary Rhea live in Matthews.

His favorite songs to howl-along to are "Happy Birthday" and "God Bless America". He also loves peanut butter but that's certainly not what's made him a local favorite with other residents.

Sammy recently donned a Santa-suit for a performance at Plantation Estate's "Christmas in July" program where he sang along to some Christmas classics.

